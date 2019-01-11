  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Michael Abeyta
Filed Under:Buddy Schmalz, Central City, Dostal Alley, Main Line Break, Water Service

CENTRAL CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– A main line break in Central City on Friday morning left the entire town without running water. But that didn’t stop businesses from finding a way to keep their customers happy.

At Dostal Alley, the beer was flowing even if the water wasn’t.

central city water 5pkg frame 1579 Beer Keeps Flowing In Central City Even If The Water Isnt

(credit: CBS)

“There’s nothing wrong with the beer, you know… it’s all in drafts and bottles and ready to go,” said Dostal Alley owner Buddy Schmalz.

central city water 5pkg frame 619 Beer Keeps Flowing In Central City Even If The Water Isnt

Buddy Schmalz (credit: CBS)

Schmalz says when he heard about the break he sprang into action, “This morning I came down and filled my kettle with water so I know I’m going to have water all day today.”

central city water 5pkg frame 709 Beer Keeps Flowing In Central City Even If The Water Isnt

(credit: CBS)

Buddy knows to stay ready for this type of thing because he says this isn’t the first time the city has been without water.

central city water 5pkg frame 2037 Beer Keeps Flowing In Central City Even If The Water Isnt

(credit: CBS)

“Before gaming it was somewhat of a regular occurrence.”

central city water 5pkg frame 1309 Beer Keeps Flowing In Central City Even If The Water Isnt

(credit: CBS)

Even though some of his neighbors chose to shutter their doors, the city also seemed to be ready. They were handing out bottled water at city hall and set out portable toilets.

central city water 5pkg frame 1459 Beer Keeps Flowing In Central City Even If The Water Isnt

(credit: CBS)

“I was as surprised to see them as you were when I came down this morning they had them scattered all over town,” said Schmalz. “100 years ago there basically wasn’t running water up here and the town survived so we all make adjustments.”central city water map frame 0 Beer Keeps Flowing In Central City Even If The Water Isnt

Crews worked on the break in the northwest part of town, in the 300 block of Eureka, all day Friday. There is a boil order in place until service is restored. There is no estimate on when that will happen.

central city water 5pkg frame 799 Beer Keeps Flowing In Central City Even If The Water Isnt

(credit: CBS)

Michael Abeyta

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s