CENTRAL CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– A main line break in Central City on Friday morning left the entire town without running water. But that didn’t stop businesses from finding a way to keep their customers happy.

At Dostal Alley, the beer was flowing even if the water wasn’t.

“There’s nothing wrong with the beer, you know… it’s all in drafts and bottles and ready to go,” said Dostal Alley owner Buddy Schmalz.

Schmalz says when he heard about the break he sprang into action, “This morning I came down and filled my kettle with water so I know I’m going to have water all day today.”

Buddy knows to stay ready for this type of thing because he says this isn’t the first time the city has been without water.

“Before gaming it was somewhat of a regular occurrence.”

Even though some of his neighbors chose to shutter their doors, the city also seemed to be ready. They were handing out bottled water at city hall and set out portable toilets.

“I was as surprised to see them as you were when I came down this morning they had them scattered all over town,” said Schmalz. “100 years ago there basically wasn’t running water up here and the town survived so we all make adjustments.”

Crews worked on the break in the northwest part of town, in the 300 block of Eureka, all day Friday. There is a boil order in place until service is restored. There is no estimate on when that will happen.