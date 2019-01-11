DENVER (CBS4) – Famed author revered for his wondrous fairy tales, Hans Christian Andersen once wrote, “Where words fail, music speaks.” The power and importance of music is undeniable. While those without the skills or talents to play music still adore songs, ditties, and tunes, musicians need to create music to satisfy their souls. For musicians in the Mile High City, there are many stores that sell instruments, gear, sheet music, and other necessary equipment. However, these six local music shops in Denver are the best in the business.

Denver Folklore Center

893 South Pearl Street

Denver, Colorado 80210

893 South Pearl Street
Denver, Colorado 80210
www.denverfolklore.com

Ever since Harry Tuft opened the Denver Folklore Center in 1962, the store has been the hub of the folk and acoustic music scene in Denver and has grown to become the selection of acoustics in the mountain states. Modeled after the original Folklore Center in New York City, the Denver version has attracted such well-known artists as Joan Baez, Judy Collins, Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, Utah Phillips, Arlo Guthrie, Elizabeth Cotton, Muddy Waters, Bill Monroe, Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Geoff Muldaur, John Phillips and Leo Kotke. This shop also created the Swallow Hill Music program that helps bring musical education opportunities to people of all ages.

Rockley Music Center

8555 W. Colfax Ave.

Lakewood, CO 80215

8555 W. Colfax Ave.
Lakewood, CO 80215
rockleymusic.com

Opened in 1946 by Melvin and Mildred Rockley, this Lakewood music shop has sold print music, record players, band and orchestral instruments, and home appliances. Since the late 1950s though, Rockley Music Center has focused its efforts on musical instruments, accessories, sheet music, and many other items musicians need. Rockley has everything: pianos, keyboards, drums, harmonicas, ukuleles, piccolos, violins, and so much more. Rockley Music Center is a musician’s best bet for instruments, gear, accessories, and sheet music.

Flesher-Hinton Music Company

3936 Tennyson St.

Denver, CO 80212

3936 Tennyson St.
Denver, CO 80212
www.flesherhinton.com

Still owned by the Flesher family, this Berkeley neighborhood music shop has been in business since 1951. Located in the historical Tennyson Street Shopping District, Flesher-Hinton Music Company sells musical instruments, accessories, and sheet music while also offering private lessons and instrument repair services. Participating actively in the local community, Flesher-Hinton the annual Mile High Jazz Festival. You can also rent instruments for this shop.

Music Gear Guys

220 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80209

220 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
www.musicgearguys.com

Guitarists love their gear. Denver guitarists love Music Gear Guys on South Broadway. For any guitar player in the Mile High City looking for new, used, or vintage pedals, head straight to this shop. Selling pedal brands ranging from A/DA to ZVEX, Music Gear Guys caters to the the most passionate guitar players. The shop also offers its clientele a selection of guitars, basses, and amps.

Kolacny Music

1900 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

1900 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80210
www.kolacnymusic.com

Opening its doors 85 years ago, Kolacny Music sells, rents, and repairs band and orchestra instruments. Any person who grew up in the Denver metro area and had an interest in music knows Kolacny. This family-owned and operated store works closely with school music programs. Everyone from piccoloists to harpists can find the accessories and service their instruments require at Kolacny. The Mile High City’s orchestral and band musicians praise Kolacny Music merchandise selections, superior staff, and unbeatable customer service.

Rupps Drums

2045 S. Holly St.

Denver, CO 80224

2045 S. Holly St.
Denver, CO 80224
www.ruppsdrums.com

A member of the 5-Star Drum Shops Non-Profit organization, Rupps Drums in southeast Denver is all about serving the needs of drummers. Whether you need to buy, tune, fix, rent, or sell drums, Rupps is the place to go. This speciality music store also sells one-of-a-kind vintage percussion instruments for drum collectors. Rupps offers financing programs and layaway options, and they’ll also special order items for your drumming needs.

The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2015 and was written by Alli Andress at Examiner.