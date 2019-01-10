  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Adams County, Officer-Involved Shooting, Orchard Town Center, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – One off-duty Westminster officer was minorly hurt and a suspect was hit by an officer’s bullet at the Orchard Town Center.

The scene, at 144th and I-25, is blocked off in front of the Ross department store. A disturbance happened in that parking lot, and two off-duty officers intervened.

While the suspect was attempting to get away, the car struck and injured one of the off-duty officers. That officer has only minor injuries.

The shots were fired by a second off-duty officer. The suspect is injured. His condition is unknown.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s