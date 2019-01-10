WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – One off-duty Westminster officer was minorly hurt and a suspect was hit by an officer’s bullet at the Orchard Town Center.

The scene, at 144th and I-25, is blocked off in front of the Ross department store. A disturbance happened in that parking lot, and two off-duty officers intervened.

While the suspect was attempting to get away, the car struck and injured one of the off-duty officers. That officer has only minor injuries.

The shots were fired by a second off-duty officer. The suspect is injured. His condition is unknown.