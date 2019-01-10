DENVER (CBS4)– Some of Colorado’s Congressional representatives are refusing to accept their paychecks during the government shutdown. Those include Rep. Diana DeGette, Rep. Scott Tipton and Rep. Doug Lamborn.

DeGette, a Democrat, posted on her Facebook “Our top priority right now must be to end this government shutdown and make sure all of our federal workers are fully compensated. As long as these workers aren’t getting paid, I won’t take my paycheck either.”

Tipton and Lamborn also said they will forgo collecting their salary during the shutdown.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat posted on his Facebook page that he would donate his paycheck during the shutdown.

“It’s Day 20. President Trump and Senate Majority Leader McConnell are blocking our efforts to reopen the government. And they’re getting paid. Meanwhile, federal employees across the country won’t receive paychecks tomorrow. That’s outrageous. As I’ve done before, I will donate my paycheck.”