DENVER (CBS4) – Oblio’s Pizzeria in Denver is offering free food for government employees in hopes that workers who might be missing their paychecks during the government shutdown won’t be missing their meals as well. Located at 22nd Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood, Oblio’s offers pizza, wings, subs, salads, dessert and more.

The family-owned restaurant has been a staple in Park Hill for over 20 years and they’re stressing the importance of coming together at this time.

“It’s just breaking my heart. And we really all need to pitch in and help,” said restaurant owner, Dawn McKay.

“If we were in that situation, you know, it’s all about teaming together and trying to help each other out. We’ve always tried to support that here,” said Dawn’s daughter, Morgan.

The restaurant is happy to provide free food to workers, and all they ask is that employees bring their government ID with them when coming to enjoy their meal on the house.

The restaurant is open seven days a week. Visit them online at <a href="http://“>obliospizza.com.