DENVER (CBS4)– The streets of downtown Denver were filled with cattle, horses and cowboys for the National Western Stock Show Parade on Thursday. The annual tradition kicks off the Stock Show.

Dana Crawford served as the 2019 National Western Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal. The parade included cattle, steers, horses, llamas and covered wagons, along with riders of all ages.

The parade tradition started in the 1960s and became a favorite tradition showcasing Colorado’s country roots. The National Western Stock Show begins Saturday and continues through Jan. 27.

