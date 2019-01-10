Filed Under:National Western Stock Show, Stock Show Parade

DENVER (CBS4)– The streets of downtown Denver were filled with cattle, horses and cowboys for the National Western Stock Show Parade on Thursday. The annual tradition kicks off the Stock Show.

more horses Move Em On, Head Em Up: Cattle Take Over Downtown Denver

(credit: CBS)

Dana Crawford served as the 2019 National Western Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal. The parade included cattle, steers, horses, llamas and covered wagons, along with riders of all ages.

lil pony Move Em On, Head Em Up: Cattle Take Over Downtown Denver

(credit: CBS)

The parade tradition started in the 1960s and became a favorite tradition showcasing Colorado’s country roots. The National Western Stock Show begins Saturday and continues through Jan. 27.

cowgirls Move Em On, Head Em Up: Cattle Take Over Downtown Denver

(credit: CBS)

