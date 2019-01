MINNEAPOLIS (CBS4) — Thirteen-year-old Jayme Closs, who went missing almost three months ago from her Wisconsin home, was located alive Thursday evening, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the case. The investigation remains active.

Closs disappeared on Oct. 15, 2018, the same day her parents — James, 56, and Denise, 46 — were found shot to death inside their Barron home.