  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Nikola Jokic

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his 21st career triple-double to help the Denver Nuggets extend their home winning streak to 11 by cruising past the Los Angeles Clippers 121-100 on Thursday night.

Jamal Murray scored 23 points and Mason Plumlee added a season-high 17 points to go with 12 rebounds for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets. They’re 17-3 at home.

Lou Williams led the Clippers with 19 points, and Danilo Gallinari chipped in 18 against his former team.

gettyimages 1077949058 Jokic Notches Triple Double As Nuggets Rout Clippers 121 100

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 5: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Bismack Biyombo #8 of the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center on January 5, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Jokic did a little bit of everything. The big man turned in the pass of the night when he threw a full-length strike over a defender to Murray for a dunk in the third quarter. Jokic later had a layup when he bounced the ball off the backboard to himself.

Jokic was coming off a game in Miami on Tuesday in which he had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

After the final buzzer, he signed a jersey for Broncos pass rusher Von Miller, who happened to be sitting courtside. Miller also gave Jokic a Broncos jersey.

Denver built the lead to 102-81 with 9:03 remaining on a jumper by Monte Morris. The Clippers made a little run, but Morris silenced it with a 3-pointer.

Gallinari received applause from the crowd when he was announced. He joined the Clippers last season after a bulk of his career in Denver. He was limited to 21 games with Los Angeles in 2017-18 due to injuries and didn’t suit up when the Clippers played in the Mile High City.

“I root for him. I root for guys that were here and helped me as a young head coach get this thing off and running,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Gallo was nothing but great in the time I was able to coach him.”

gettyimages 1077949056 Jokic Notches Triple Double As Nuggets Rout Clippers 121 100

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 5: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets puts up a shot against Bismack Biyombo #8 of the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center on January 5, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

TIP-INS

Clippers: F Luc Mbah a Moute remains out with a sore left knee. … G Patrick Beverley was ejected in the fourth quarter for arguing.

Nuggets: G Gary Harris missed his second straight game with tightness in his left hamstring. … F Juancho Hernangomez has been dealing with an injury. Earlier this season, he dealt with an abdominal strain. “If it gets to a point we have to shut him down for a bit, we’ll do so,” Malone said.

NATIONAL TREASURES

Jokic, who’s from Serbia, currently sits in seventh place among Western Conference frontcourt players in the All-Star voting by fans. Dallas rookie and Slovenian native Luka Doncic is second, with fans counting for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters.

“Obviously, a lot of fans in Slovenia are voting and not enough fans in Serbia are voting,” Malone cracked.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Begin a four-game homestand Saturday against Detroit.
Nuggets: At Phoenix on Saturday before hosting Portland the following night.

By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s