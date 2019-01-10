DENVER (CBS4)– For years, when Nicole Uriona would come to downtown Denver, she was always trying to spot one person.

“When you come into the area your eyes are like is that him? Is that him?” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Her father Craig, was homeless, and she spent many nights worrying about him, especially in the winter. Sadly, he passed away in 2016 due to hypothermia.

A total of 233 homeless people died in the seven-county Denver area in 2018, up from 231 the year before.

As we enter the colder, snowiest months in Colorado, The Denver Rescue Mission wants to remind people there is still a need and are still accepting donations and clothing.

“If you have the ability to help the ability to give, I highly recommend helping, it could be anyone out there. It could be your dad, it could be your brother or your sister,” Uriona told CBS4.

CBS4 has partnered with the Denver Rescue Mission to Spread the Warmth this winter. We’re bringing the community together for Coloradans experiencing homelessness. Find out how to help at CBSDenver.com/SpreadtheWarmth/.

Uriona continues to help less fortunate through her organization called “Take This and Keep Warm.” Her son helps her with her efforts.

When it comes to the issue of homelessness, she doesn’t try to shield him, “I have to be pretty blunt and honest, because for us it happened at home.”