By Dominic Garcia
Filed Under:Homeless, Homelessness, Nicole Uriona, Spread The Warmth, Take This and Keep Warm

DENVER (CBS4)– For years, when Nicole Uriona would come to downtown Denver, she was always trying to spot one person.

spread the warmth 10pkg frame 1033 Womans Mission To Help Homeless Comes From Experience

(credit: CBS)

“When you come into the area your eyes are like is that him? Is that him?” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

spread the warmth 10pkg frame 240 Womans Mission To Help Homeless Comes From Experience

Nicole Uriona (credit: CBS)

Her father Craig, was homeless, and she spent many nights worrying about him, especially in the winter. Sadly, he passed away in 2016 due to hypothermia.

spread the warmth 10pkg frame 270 Womans Mission To Help Homeless Comes From Experience

(credit: Nicole Uriona)

A total of 233 homeless people died in the seven-county Denver area in 2018, up from 231 the year before.

spread the warmth 10pkg frame 600 Womans Mission To Help Homeless Comes From Experience

(credit: Nicole Uriona)

As we enter the colder, snowiest months in Colorado, The Denver Rescue Mission wants to remind people there is still a need and are still accepting donations and clothing.

spread the warmth 10pkg frame 1344 Womans Mission To Help Homeless Comes From Experience

(credit: CBS)

“If you have the ability to help the ability to give, I highly recommend helping, it could be anyone out there. It could be your dad, it could be your brother or your sister,” Uriona told CBS4.

spread the warmth 10pkg frame 810 Womans Mission To Help Homeless Comes From Experience

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 has partnered with the Denver Rescue Mission to Spread the Warmth this winter. We’re bringing the community together for Coloradans experiencing homelessness. Find out how to help at CBSDenver.com/SpreadtheWarmth/.

Uriona continues to help less fortunate through her organization called “Take This and Keep Warm.” Her son helps her with her efforts.

spread the warmth 10pkg frame 1156 Womans Mission To Help Homeless Comes From Experience

(credit: CBS)

When it comes to the issue of homelessness, she doesn’t try to shield him, “I have to be pretty blunt and honest, because for us it happened at home.”

