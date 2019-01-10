  • CBS4On Air

Frontier Airlines

DENVER (AP) — Frontier Airlines pilots have approved a new contract nearly three years after starting negotiations.

img 1931 Frontier Airlines Pilots Overwhelmingly Approve Contract

(file photo credit: CBS)

The Air Line Pilots Association said 77 percent of pilots for the Denver-based discount carrier backed the deal in a vote that ended Thursday. The union says the new contract, which will take effect Wednesday, will provide an average 53 percent pay increase.

Frontier pilots have been working under a contract changed in 2011 to keep the airline out of bankruptcy. Negotiations began in March 2016 and soon turned into mediation overseen by federal officials.

Pilots voted to authorize a strike in 2017. However, federal law makes it difficult for airline workers to strike so pilots staged demonstrations, including sending a “strike bus” to cities in Frontier’s network, to raise awareness about their cause.

