GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – In the midst of a prolonged partial government shutdown, a Colorado-based bank is offering relief for furloughed federal workers.

Alpine Bank, headquartered in Glenwood Springs, will give government employees their paychecks.

The bank is welcoming any furloughed federal worker into any of the branches to give them an advance on their paychecks. Employees are asked to bring in their Colorado and Federal ID plus their most recent federal payroll statement. The bank will then match that paycheck.

The loan will not require any payment during the shutdown. Then after the shutdown, every worker has six months to pay the bank back the amount of the advance.

The offer is open to any furloughed employee in the state. Membership at Alpine Bank is not required.

The offer begins Wednesday, January 16th.