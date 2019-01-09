DENVER (CBS4) – Some starters on the Denver Broncos defense are reacting with excitement to the hire of new head coach Vic Fangio. Fangio served as defensive coordinator of the Chicago for the past several seasons and will be a head coach in the NFL for the first time.

“I’m excited, especially as a defensive guy. You saw what the Bears did this year, led in almost every defensive category. I’ve heard he’s kind of a strict guy but also lets guys have fun,” said Broncos safety Will Parks.

In an appearance on Xfinity Monday Live, defensive lineman Shelby Harris said he’s a fan of the way Fangio coached in Chicago. He echoed those statements on Wednesday.

“I like it a lot. It’s something different. Even though he’s first time head coach. He brings a tough defensive demeanor,” said Harris. “From all the guys I’ve talked to (he’s) straightforward, a straight shooter, knows what he’s talking about and loves football.

“All his players love him. Even though he’s a tough love guy, his players love him, and I think that speaks volumes about his character.”

The Broncos fired former head coach Vance Joseph on Dec. 31 after his second season as head coach.