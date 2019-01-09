COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – On Thursday morning a two-alarm fire broke out at an eight-plex residential building located at 2460 East Monument Street in Colorado Springs. The fire department tweeted photos of the incident at 7 a.m. after putting out the fire.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted that they were en route to the blaze at around 6 am. After CSFD arrived to put out the fire, American Red Cross workers were at the scene to assist seven people that were left displaced from their homes. Two residents were treated at the site before being released and no one was killed.

Investigators were at the scene looking into what started the blaze.