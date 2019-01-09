BRONCOS UPDATEBroncos hire Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as new head coach
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – On Thursday morning a two-alarm fire broke out at an eight-plex residential building located at 2460 East Monument Street in Colorado Springs. The fire department tweeted photos of the incident at 7 a.m. after putting out the fire.

dwelq0wuwaa4jdl Two Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Colorado Springs Residential Building

(credit: CSFD)

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted that they were en route to the blaze at around 6 am. After CSFD arrived to put out the fire, American Red Cross workers were at the scene to assist seven people that were left displaced from their homes. Two residents were treated at the site before being released and no one was killed.

dwelq1eu8aarlhk Two Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Colorado Springs Residential Building

(credit: CSFD)

Investigators were at the scene looking into what started the blaze.

