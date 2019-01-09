LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Dr. Ross Henderson became known as “The Singing Vet” after video of him serenading nervous animals before going into surgery went viral. It paved the way for a new show on the network Animal Planet called “Hanging with the Hendersons.”

“Being true to myself, doing both music and veterinary medicine, which is who I am, is actually what streamlined an opportunity that I wouldn’t have had if I hadn’t done one or the other,” said Ross.

His brother, Ryan, is also a veterinarian at the clinic. He calls himself Ross’s #2 fan, just behind their mom.

“There have been numerous moments where Ross is playing his guitar, and I can hear it off on the other side of the hospital, and I’ll meander over there and take and listen and it helps, it really does. It doesn’t just calm dogs down, it cams me down.”

The two work alongside their dad, Anthony, who is the patriarch of the clan.

“I’ve been a veterinarian for 44 years, and I still love coming to work,” he said.

“Our dad is our best friend, and I think that’s the only reason why this works,” Ryan said. “We couldn’t hang out with him 24/7 here at work if he wasn’t our best friend, and I think that’s a really important aspect of our relationship.”

The Hendersons hope their love for work and family will inspire the next generation.

“If the show changes one little 14 year old, that instead of being an engineer or a motor mechanic, they become a veterinarian, hey, that’s great,” said Anthony.

“I think we’re all on the same page,” said Ryan. “We’re just going to enjoy the ride, whatever that ride ends up being, it’s been a blast, it’s been a lot of fun.”

And they are tackling this new challenge the Henderson way, together

“Being part of a Fox Hollow legacy that is now reaching beyond the little sphere here in Lakewood, I think is pretty exciting. That’s what I’m looking forward to in the future.”

The show premiers Friday at 7 P.M. on Animal Planet and can also be streamed online.