AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A former Cheery Creek Schools custodian has been arrested. Rodry Pombo is facing multiple felony sexual assault charges, including sexual assault of a child by a person in a position of trust.

Pombo, 26, worked at Meadow Point Elementary School from June of 2013 to July 2014 and Horizon Middle School from July 2014 to September 2015.

The school district is working with the Aurora Police Department on their investigation of Pombo. He was arrested in Englewood.