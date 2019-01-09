LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A student was arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to school on Wednesday morning. The incident caused McLain Community High School to be on lockdown.

Police in Lakewood told CBS4 that a student at the school called, saying that another student had a gun.

When officers arrived, they found the student with the gun and took him into custody. The student’t name has not been released.

Classes resumed at McLain Community High School and the lockdown was lifted after the arrest. It is unclear if the student threatened anyone.