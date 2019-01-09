ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol is investigating an accident near 60th and Lowell where a construction worker was struck and pinned by a Jeep.



The incident happened about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. The construction worker did not survive.

The state trooper investigating the deadly accident told CBS4 that the worker has not been identified. The person worked for WS Barricade, a private company.

The driver of the Jeep stayed on scene. Investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to the accident.