ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A new way to experience art is launching in Englewood. The Museum of Outdoor Art is hosting an immersive, indoor experience called “Natural Obscura.”

“Immersive art is something that is all around you. There’s many layers. There’s not only the visual and the sound, but there’s scent,” said Tim Vacca, the Director of Programs at the Museum of Outdoor Art (MOA).

About 40 artists spent the past year and a half bringing the exhibit to life. MOA is teaming up with Prismajic to put on Natura Obscura. It’s a combination of traditional art forms like painting and sculpture with technology and augmented reality.

“There’s hidden things. If you use your black light flashlight you can find hidden messages throughout,” said Vacca. “It’s interactive in that you can touch and feel things.”

An app brings storytelling and static art to life. Lighting and sound are instrumental in the different pieces.

“I think we all want that sense of play and wonder we had from our childhood. I think both children and older adults alike are going to react to this in different ways,” Vacca said.

More from the MOA:

”The exhibition will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will be honored until one hour before the closing time to provide enough time to experience the installation. 2 Tickets range in price from $10to $20 based on day of the week and time of purchase. To purchase online tickets, please visit http://www.naturaobscura.org/. Free SCFD days will take place on the first Tuesday of February, March and April. Contact MOA (303-806-0444) if you are interested in a school or group tour of the exhibition. “