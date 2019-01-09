  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Kelly Werthmann
Filed Under:American Federation of Government Employees, EPA, Furloughed Workers Protest, Government Shutdown

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of furloughed employees are expected to protest the government shutdown in Denver on Thursday. The American Federation of Government Employees is organizing a rally to highlight the affect the shutdown that began last month is having on workers, their families, and the nation.

shutdown protest 10pkg.transfer frame 226 Furloughed Workers Plan Protest In Downtown Denver: Get This Fixed

Dave Christenson (credit: CBS)

“It’s a terrible situation, and it’s very frustrating,” Dave Christenson, a furloughed EPA worker, said. “I need to figure out how to pay the bills.”

Christenson has worked for the Environmental Protection Agency for 30 years and has been through a couple government shutdowns before. However, he said this time is scarier.

shutdown protest 10pkg.transfer frame 496 Furloughed Workers Plan Protest In Downtown Denver: Get This Fixed

(credit: CBS)

“I’m more worried this time by a lot because this administration is so unpredictable,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “I’m very frustrated with the president. He’s created a crisis. We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

With no definite timeline when this shutdown will end, Christenson said this week he plans to reach out to credit unions offering special loans to furloughed employees like him.

shutdown protest 10pkg.transfer frame 436 Furloughed Workers Plan Protest In Downtown Denver: Get This Fixed

(credit: CBS)

“I’m hopeful that will keep the groceries in the fridge and the lights on,” he said, “and hopefully the mortgage paid.”

Like he’s done during shutdowns past, Christenson will take his frustration to the streets. He will protest with other furloughed workers from various government agencies – such as TSA, Border Patrol and the IRS – sharing a simple yet anger-fueled message.

shutdown protest 10pkg.transfer frame 1854 Furloughed Workers Plan Protest In Downtown Denver: Get This Fixed

(credit: CBS)

“End the shutdown. End the lockout. Reopen the government,” Christenson said. “We want Cory Gardner to step up. He’s done some, and we appreciate that. We want him to feel some political heat to speak up and get this fixed.”

The federal employee protest is set to happen from noon to 1:00 p.m. outside the U.S. Custom House at 721 19th Street in downtown Denver.

Kelly Werthmann

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s