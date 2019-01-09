AMBER ALERT17-year-old girl missing out of Sheridan
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Do you recognize these Veterans of Foreign Wars military uniform caps? Investigators with the Fort Collins Police Department recently found them with other stolen property during an arrest.

(credit: Fort Collins Police)

(credit: Fort Collins Police)

There are three VFW uniform caps, one reading “Seam Squirrel” and another with “Montana” on the hat. Officers also found a box of cremated remains.

(credit: Fort Collins Police)

(credit: Fort Collins Police)

Investigators believe the items were stolen in the last three months in Fort Collins or Loveland. The owner of the military hats and cremated remains is unknown.

Anyone who has information about the recovered items is asked to call Fort Collins Police Officer Werder at 970.221.6555.

