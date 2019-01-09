BRONCOS UPDATEBroncos hire Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as new head coach
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Former Lakewood Police Officer Randall Butler was arrested in November 2018 for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who he offered a ride in his patrol car after finding her stranded. After further investigation into his crimes, Butler is now being accused of sexually assaulting another woman.

randall butler mug Former Lakewood Officer Arrested For New Sex Crime Charges

Randall Butler (credit: Lakewood Police Department)

Butler resigned from the Lakewood Police Department after his first arrest. That’s when detectives put out word that they were seeking information about any additional incidents that may have occurred.

lakewood police Former Lakewood Officer Arrested For New Sex Crime Charges

(credit: CBS)

Butler is now being accused of attempted sexual assault for attacking another woman while on duty in June of last year. Investigators say he was also giving her a ride in his patrol car.

The Lakewood Police Chief stated that the department will do everything in their power to assist the District Attorney in prosecuting Butler for his crimes.

