DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have chosen Vic Fangio as their new head coach. Fangio spent the 2018 season as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears.

Chicago allowed the fewest points per game under his watch and was 3rd in the NFL in total defense.

Despite more than 30 years as a coach in the NFL this will be the first time Fangio will be a head coach. The 60-year-old began his NFL coaching career in 1986 with the New Orleans Saints and has spent his entire coaching career on the defensive side of the football.

Fangio will succeed Vance Joseph, who Broncos GM John Elway fired at the conclusion of a disappointing 6-10 season.

In an appearance on Xfinity Monday Live, Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris said he’s a fan of the way Fangio coached in Chicago.

“I pay attention to the schemes that these guys run. And most of that’s all coordinated, so we know what they’re running but, like I said, Vic Fangio, we practiced against them this year and they run a 3-4 perfectly,” Harris said.

Fangio takes over a franchise that has won just 11 games in the last two years. The Broncos fired Joseph on Dec. 31 after his second season as head coach.