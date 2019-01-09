DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver tradition will take over downtown streets on Thursday. The National Western Stock Show Parade kicks off at Union Station.

More than 40 Longhorn cattle, along with horses and wagons will then march through downtown and end at 17th Street and Tremont Place.

The tradition started in the 1960s and became a favorite tradition showcasing Colorado’s country roots. Dana Crawford will serve as the 2019 Grand Marshal.

Last October, CBS4 interviewed Crawford after she was credited with preserving and restoring more than one million square feet of historic Denver.

The parade is capped off with a BBQ lunch in the atrium of the Wells Fargo Building at 17th St. and Broadway. The lunch is open to the public and tickets cost $11. The proceeds go toward the 4-H International Youth Group.

