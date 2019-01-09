AMBER ALERT17-year-old girl missing out of Sheridan
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dana Crawford, National Western Stock Show, Stock Show Parade

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver tradition will take over downtown streets on Thursday. The National Western Stock Show Parade kicks off at Union Station.

stock show parade intro transfer frame 0 Denver Icon Leading The Charge At The Stock Show Parade

(credit: CBS)

More than 40 Longhorn cattle, along with horses and wagons will then march through downtown and end at 17th Street and Tremont Place.

stock show parade map Denver Icon Leading The Charge At The Stock Show Parade

National Western Stock Show Parade map (credit: National Western Stock Show)

The tradition started in the 1960s and became a favorite tradition showcasing Colorado’s country roots. Dana Crawford will serve as the 2019 Grand Marshal.

colorado citizen award 10pkg transfer frame 993 Denver Icon Leading The Charge At The Stock Show Parade

Dana Crawford (credit: CBS)

Last October, CBS4 interviewed Crawford after she was credited with preserving and restoring more than one million square feet of historic Denver.

The parade is capped off with a BBQ lunch in the atrium of the Wells Fargo Building at 17th St. and Broadway. The lunch is open to the public and tickets cost $11. The proceeds go toward the 4-H International Youth Group.

LINK: National Western Stock Show

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s