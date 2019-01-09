DENVER (CBS4) — The Wolfe pack is growing. Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe and his wife are expecting a new “cub” in July — and his family couldn’t resist faking him out at the gender reveal party.

On Christmas day, Wolfe announced on Instagram that his he and his wife Abigail were expecting a child.

“Merry Christmas from my growing family to yours. Baby is expected to be here in July,” Wolfe wrote.

In Wolfe’s Instagram bio, he describes himself as “bonus dad” to daughter Tatum.

A few days later he posted a photo with his wife, stating “Year seven in the books… I’m beyond grateful to call you my baby momma.”

On Tuesday, Wolfe posted a montage of photos and video from their gender reveal party. There’s a picture of Abigail, Derek and Tatum Wolfe wearing matching shirts that say “TOUCHDOWN or Tutus” and a photo of cake that is half football field and half pink frills.

On her own Instagram page, Abigail Wolfe explained what happened next.

“Since my Husband @derekwolfe_95 is the most impatient person in the world, I had to mess with him! We had not 1, not 2, not 3, but 4 fake outs!!! And finally the last reveal (I had no idea what the gender really was),” she wrote.

The first video shows Tatum opening a large box… which releases both pink and blue balloons.

“What?” Derek Wolfe responds. “What just happened?”

“There’s something else…” Abigail Wolfe can be heard saying.

Derek Wolfe goes on to open a rainbow box… which contains a teddy bear — dressed in yellow.

“A yellow bear!” Abigail Wolfe laughs.

The next video shows Derek Wolfe popping a giant black balloon — which was filled with innocuous gold glitter. People at the party can be heard laughing in the background.

“WHAT IS UP?!” Derek Wolfe can be heard saying as his family laughs. He rubs the back of his neck and head, in what looks like an attempt to calm himself.

Then, the family of three fires off some kind of party poppers — again with no clear indication of the baby’s gender. Derek Wolfe shrugs in confusion.

Finally, daughter Tatum takes a swing at a football pinata, wrapped in a pink tulle bow.

The ground is showered with pink confetti and glitter — Derek and Abigail can be seen embracing in the background and Tatum celebrates with friends.

“Blessed beyond belief,” Derek Wolfe wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait for our baby girl to get here.”

“Tatum wasn’t to (sic) excited at the thought of having a little brother. Her attitude changed to pure happiness when she saw pink though,” he added.

“[Abigail] tricked me 4 times with fake reveals to test my patience 😅. Because I was so impatient about finding out what we were having,” Derek Wolfe wrote. “Well done Abbie you got me… 3 times haha.”

He also thanked his Broncos teammates who attended the party.

A photo from the party shows Derek Wolfe surrounded by friends, including quarterback Case Keenum and wide receiver Emanuel Sanders (sporting a stylish medical boot on his left leg.)