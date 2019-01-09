BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in Boulder want to find the man they say robbed a woman as she was checking her mail on her front porch. The robbery happened at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday near 11th Street and Evergreen Avenue.

The woman told investigators the suspect came up from behind her and demanded she give him her purse. She refused, and the suspect pulled the purse away from her, causing her to fall down her steps, authorities say.

The suspect ran away. Police describe him as being in his early 20s, between 5’05” and 5’08” tall. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with horizontal stripes.

The victim was treated for injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Kurt Foster at 303-441-4329. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.