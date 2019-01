DENVER (CBS4) – One of the wealthiest men in the country put his Colorado ranch on the market. How much is he asking? $46 million.

The nearly 5,000-acre property sits in the White River Valley, southeast of Meeker.

BusinessDen reports the multi-million dollar home comes with private hunting and fishing, a golf course and mantels imported from European castles.

Henry Kravis, 75, owns the property. He co-founded a New York-based private equity firm.