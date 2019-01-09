DENVER (CBS4) – You’re 10,000 feet above sea level and ready to free-fall from a plane at the initial speed of 135 miles per hour. When you jump tandem, you want to be with an experienced instructor who is reassuring in every way, all the way. Skydiving is about 60 seconds of pure exhilaration. The right instructor will make sure you have the most amazing minute of your life; an experience you won’t stop bragging about and will surely never forget. These are the best skydiving places with the top rated staff near Denver. Remember: you must be 18 and up to fly.

iFly Denver

9230 Park Meadows Drive

Lone Tree, CO 80124

denver.iflyworld.com 9230 Park Meadows DriveLone Tree, CO 80124

iFly is an indoor facility that presents a great way for the whole family to experience skydiving. Kids as young as three years old can experience the sensation of skydiving, and seasoned skydivers practice here, too. Experienced flyers can purchase block time or register to compete in a bodyflight match. iFly also hosts birthday parties and corporate events. Check out coupon sites for iFly Denver discounts to save some dough on your next skydiving adventure.

Mile-Hi Skydiving Center

8700 St Vrain Road

Longmont, CO 80222

www.mile-hi-skydiving.com 8700 St Vrain RoadLongmont, CO 80222

Open year-around, this is Denver’s favorite place to skydive. It’s ranked Colorado’s No. 1 skydiving facility with more than 5,000 tandem jumps a year and an overall good safety report card from the many who have taken the plunge. A tandem flight with training and equipment is $199. Mile-Hi Skydiving Center offers both first-time and advance training.

Out of the Blue Skydiving

3060 Flying View, Unit 34

Calhan, CO 80808

www.outoftheblueskydiving.com 3060 Flying View, Unit 34Calhan, CO 80808

About two hours from Denver, Out of the Blue Skydiving is home to some of the most beautiful and breathtaking views, making it well-worth the trip. Flying over the Royal Gorge is an unforgettable experience, so you really can’t beat this Colorado Springs’ skydiving adventure. Out of the Blue also offers both first-time and advance training.

Roaring Fork Skydivers

1172 Airport Center Road

Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

roaringforkskydivers.com 1172 Airport Center RoadGlenwood Springs, CO 81601

Originally located in Boulder, Roaring Fork Skydivers has moved to Glenwood Springs where divers can get even better views from way up in the sky before jumping out of the plane and plummeting at amazing speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. It’s located about 10 minutes away from the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool and Spa, so plan your adventure accordingly. Freefall, then soak in the hot springs while you reflect on the most thrilling time you’ve ever had. Roaring Fork Skydivers also offers both first-time and advance training in addition to tandem flying.

Skydive Colorado

60298 Highway 50

Penrose, CO 81240

www.skydiveco.com 60298 Highway 50Penrose, CO 81240

Penrose is about 20 minutes from Canon City, so you might want to make a weekend of this trip and go whitewater rafting or camping, too. Enjoy breathtaking mountain views for a weekend that’s equally thrilling and relaxing. Skydive Colorado is located at the Fremont County Airport, Hangar 8. Mat Clark, a U.S. Army Ranger veteran, owns this one and he only employs the best. The crew gets rave reviews for friendliness, good humor and expertise. Call or email manifest@skydiveco.com for advanced flyer inquiries.

The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2015 and was written by Lonza Dennis.