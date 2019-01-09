SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – An Amber Alert was issued overnight in the Denver metro area for a missing 17-year-old. The teen could be with a man who is known to be violent and may have weapons.

Samantha Herrera and Rodney Brown (credit: CBI)

Police want to find Samantha Herrera. She was last seen in the area of Hampden Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in Sheridan at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities think she is with Rodney Brown, 19, and they may be traveling in a white 2000 Honda Accord with the Colorado license plate OMB236.

Anyone who spots either Brown or Herrera is asked to call 911 immediately.

