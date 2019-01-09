SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – An Amber Alert was issued overnight in the Denver metro area for a missing 17-year-old. The teen could be with a man who is known to be violent and may have weapons.

Police want to find Samantha Herrera. She was last seen in the area of Hampden Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in Sheridan at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities think she is with Rodney Brown, 19, and they may be traveling in a white 2000 Honda Accord with the Colorado license plate OMB236.

Anyone who spots either Brown or Herrera is asked to call 911 immediately.