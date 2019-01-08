  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:2019 Gubernatorial Inauguration, Jared Polis, State Capitol, Walker Stapleton

DENVER (CBS4)– Former Republican gubernatorial candidate and former State Treasurer Walker Stapleton will miss Inauguration Day for Gov.-Elect Jared Polis. It’s not because of politics but because of his civic duty.

Walker Stapleton

(credit: Twitter)

Stapleton was called for jury duty. He sent Polis a best wishes video via Twitter.

“Good luck Gov. Polis. I’d be there, but after eight years of having the privilege of serving in statewide office, it turns out that my service to Colorado will continue for at least one more day. That’s correct. I have been summoned as a juror. So while you are taking the oath of office, I’ll be reading outdated People and Newsweek magazines at the Arapahoe Justice Center. Best of luck! And I hope to have a chance to congratulate you in person,” said Stapleton on the video.

