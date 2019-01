DENVER (CBS4) – On Wednesday, a stretch of 9th Avenue will be closed between Albion and Ash Streets in Denver. Drivers will have to find a new route around the area for the next three months.

Construction crews will take down what’s known as Research Bridge on the site of the former University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

The area is part of a big redevelopment project in the area that will bring in new retail, entertainment and housing.