SILVERTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 40 year old from Longmont is Colorado’s first person to die in an avalanche near Silverton. On Tuesday, the victim’s friends identified him as Peter Marshall.

avalanche death latest 6vo.transfer frame 260 Backcountry Skier Killed In Avalanche Identified

(credit: CBS)

Marshall was participating in a Silverton Avalanche School class when a slide buried him. The avalanche happened on Senator Beck Basin on Red Mountain Pass.

silverton avalanche death.transfer frame 906 Backcountry Skier Killed In Avalanche Identified

According to the organization: The Silverton Avalanche School is a nonprofit avalanche educational organization that has been training personnel since 1962 on avalanche safety. This is the first avalanche fatality in our operation. We would like to thank all of the first responders who aided in the rescue, San Juan County Search and Rescue, Ouray Mountain Rescue, La Plata County Search and Rescue, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and Careflight.

