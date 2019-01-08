AGUILAR, Colo. (CBS4) – Human remains found in Aguilar, a small town northwest of Trinidad, have been identified as a woman reported missing in Aurora in December. Authorities identified her as 23-year-old LeBrea Jackson.

Jackson’s remains were found on Sunday. The Aurora Police Department is now taking over the case from the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Residents walking near an abandoned truck stop off Interstate 25 near exict 34 found the remains.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who has information can call MCHU Agent Ingui at 303-739-6067. Tips can also be sent to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). By calling Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a REWARD of up to $2,000.