  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aguilar, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Kelsey Berreth, Missing Woman, Remains Found

AGUILAR, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify human remains found in southern Colorado but say there is no connection to the high-profile case of a missing woman. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says residents on Sunday found the remains outside the town of Aguilar near a closed truck stop on Interstate 25.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

KELSEY BERRETH VIGIL 10VO frame 154 Authorities Working To ID Remains Found In Southern Colorado

(credit: CBS)

The CBI also said in a statement on Tuesday that investigators do not believe the remains are those of Kelsey Berreth, a 29-year-old woman who has been missing from Woodland Park since Thanksgiving.
Aguilar is about 130 miles south of Woodland Park.

Police have said they believe Berreth is dead but her body has not been found. Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, has been charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s