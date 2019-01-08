By Tori Mason
Filed Under:2019 Gubernatorial Inauguration, Jared Polis, John Hickenlooper, John Hickenlooper More stats

DENVER (CBS4)– A diverse crowd gathered outside the state Capitol on Tuesday to watch the inauguration for the nation’s first openly gay governor. Jared Polis is also Colorado’s first Jewish governor.

polis inaugauration pool feed ej10 frame 143572 Gov. Jared Polis Inauguration Celebrated By Diverse Crowd

Gov. Jared Polis (credit: CBS)

Among those who wanted to see the inauguration in person, a group of friends who gathered two hours before the ceremony was set to begin. Joshua, Max and Ben wanted to be there to watch the historical event.

RELATED: 2019 Inaugural Address by Governor Jared Polis

“This only happens once,” said Joshua.

public crowds 12sot frame 188 Gov. Jared Polis Inauguration Celebrated By Diverse Crowd

(credit: CBS)

Joshua knows firsthand the challenges faced by openly gay men. He was discharged from the Air Force during the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” era and re-enlisted when Congress lifted the ban.

“It is hugely important to see someone who is similar to you represented in government,” said Joshua about Polis. “Colorado is getting to show the rest of the country that it can be progressive.”

public crowds 12sot frame 754 Gov. Jared Polis Inauguration Celebrated By Diverse Crowd

(credit: CBS)

His friend, Max, agreed. He says Polis becoming governor is the positive representation their community needs.

PHOTO GALLERY: Gov. Jared Polis Inauguration

“It’s a community that’s been historically oppressed and marginalized. Showing them they have a path to not only be part of the culture, but also represent that culture, is super important,” explained Max.

public crowds 12sot frame 805 Gov. Jared Polis Inauguration Celebrated By Diverse Crowd

(credit: CBS)

Their friend, Ben, feels that voters choosing an openly gay man as their governor means society’s views are changing.

RELATED: Inauguration Weather: Much Warmer For Polis Than It Was For Hickenlooper | Gov.-Elect’s Promise Of Full-Day Kindergarten Not A Done Deal | Walker Stapleton Misses Polis Inauguration For Jury Duty

“It shows that we’re making progress to become an accepting culture. He’s openly gay. This proves that people are willing to elect him and accept him,” said Ben.

public crowds 12sot frame 957 Gov. Jared Polis Inauguration Celebrated By Diverse Crowd

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Tori Mason asked the friends if they would still be there supporting Polis if they didn’t agree with his politics.

Joshua immediately answered, “Yes, I would. It’s a historical moment.”

Tori Mason

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s