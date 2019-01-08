DENVER (CBS4/AP) — It has been 80 years since Democrats have had this much control in Colorado’s government. Democrats control both chambers and achieved a November elections trifecta with the easy gubernatorial win of Jared Polis, who succeeds term-limited Democrat John Hickenlooper.

The offices of Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer and Attorney General are also held by Democrats.

Democrats gaveled in their new Colorado legislative majority Friday, vowing to work for citizens not sharing in the state’s growing economy by seeking to lower health care costs, enact paid family leave and protect air quality in this oil and gas-producing state.

The majority party is eager to work with Polis, who was elected the nation’s first openly gay governor amid a statewide blue wave that punished Republicans and President Donald Trump. On Friday, Jeff Hays, chairman of the state GOP, announced he won’t seek re-election in March.

Democrats hold a 19-16 advantage in the Senate and a 41-24 edge in the House. But there are limits to how much they can do. Constitutional controls on raising taxes and spending could curb their ambitions to bolster education funding, bring down health insurance costs and fix aging roads.

Here are the top issues for the four-month session:

ENERGY

Becker has suggested revamping the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to prioritize health, safety, noise, odor, traffic and other concerns in regulating the industry.

Polis wants the state to use 100 percent clean energy by 2040. He previously supported efforts to limit fracking, though he opposed last year’s ballot initiative.

___

EDUCATION

Democrats will seek full-day kindergarten, a priority of Polis, a tech and education entrepreneur who insists early education is the foundation of a strong economy. Lawmakers also hope to boost public and higher education funding.

Republicans will oppose any tampering with the Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights, a constitutional amendment that requires voter approval of any tax hike. By law, legislators must deliver a balanced budget each year.

___

HEALTH CARE

This is a top Polis priority. Democrats say they’re working on plans to improve expanded Medicaid, which already covers one in four Coloradans.

A realignment of regional insurance markets and the creation of a state reinsurance program might alleviate sky-high premiums in 14 rural counties that now have only one insurer under the Affordable Care Act.

Polis ultimately wants to achieve universal health care. Funding to treat opioid addiction and create a state-run paid family leave program — the latter opposed by business owners and Republicans — will be central themes.

___

TRANSPORTATION

The bill for repairing Colorado highways and bridges is $9 billion and growing.

Republicans want to build on a bipartisan effort that produced a law last year that could generate $2.8 billion through bonding and direct spending. The measure will go before voters in November. If it fails, a 2017 law kicks in authorizing $1.9 billion in bonding.

___

GUN CONTROL

Senate Republicans rejected legislation last year designed to remove guns from those who pose a threat to themselves or others. Expect a similar measure to become law this year.

