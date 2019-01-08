Filed Under:Inauguration Day, Jared Polis, John Hickenlooper

DENVER (CBS4) – Outgoing Gov. John Hickenlooper attended Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony for his successor, Jared Polis. Hickenlooper’s wife, Robin, and son, Teddy, walked in by his side.

hickenlooper goodbye 5vo.transfer frame 0 Hickenlooper Ends Chapter As Colorados 42nd Governor

(credit: CBS)

Hickenlooper said over the last eight years, Colorado has become a mountain of opportunity attracting people from all over.

hickenlooper goodbye 5vo.transfer frame 387 Hickenlooper Ends Chapter As Colorados 42nd Governor

(credit: CBS)

“This is a place anyone can be whatever they want, wherever they want, whenever they want, whether an artist, entreprenuer, farmer, good parent or even a humble brewer. We are a place of re-invention,” he said.

hickenlooper goodbye 5sotvo.transfer frame 208 Hickenlooper Ends Chapter As Colorados 42nd Governor

John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

Hickenlooper hasn’t ruled out a 2020 presidential run.

