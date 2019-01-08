DENVER (CBS4) – Outgoing Gov. John Hickenlooper attended Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony for his successor, Jared Polis. Hickenlooper’s wife, Robin, and son, Teddy, walked in by his side.

Hickenlooper said over the last eight years, Colorado has become a mountain of opportunity attracting people from all over.

“This is a place anyone can be whatever they want, wherever they want, whenever they want, whether an artist, entreprenuer, farmer, good parent or even a humble brewer. We are a place of re-invention,” he said.

Hickenlooper hasn’t ruled out a 2020 presidential run.

