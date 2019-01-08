DENVER (CBS4) — Moments after being sworn in as the nation’s first openly-gay governor, Democrat Jared Polis stopped to mark the historic moment with a selfie.

“A quick selfie as I become Governor,” Polis tweeted from the stage outside the Capitol in Denver, after being sworn in as Colorado’s 43rd governor.

Polis is a wealthy tech and education entrepreneur and former five-term congressman from Boulder. He trounced then-state treasurer Walker Stapleton in November and became the nation’s first openly gay governor.

Tuesday’s inauguration is being celebrated by LGBTQ advocates nationwide.

I am watching a monumental moment in Colorado. Gov.Elect Jared Polis is being sworn in as the first openly Gay Governor of Colorado. I am so proud to be performing at the party this evening. Here’s to a great new year! Xx — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) January 8, 2019

Polis has two children with his partner, Marion Reis.

Polis’s sexual orientation played little-to-no role in the campaign, with health care and President Donald Trump the top issues for Colorado voters.

Polis’s overwhelming election victory and his party’s consolidation of legislative control promise ambitious changes to energy regulation, health care and state-funded early childhood education.

He was elected to represent Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2009 through 2018. He was also a Colorado State Board of Education member from 2001-2006. He graduated from Princeton University and is the founder of ProFlowers and the co-founder of American Information Systems and Techstars.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)