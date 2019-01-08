Filed Under:Denver City Council, Dockless Scooters, Electric Scooters

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council voted Monday night to allow electric, dockless scooters to share the road with drivers and bicyclists. For the last several months, there’s been a heap of confusion about where the scooters are allowed to be.

spin scooters 5vo frame 0 Electric Scooters Now Allowed In Denver Bike Lanes With Certain Rules

(credit: CBS)

The changes clarify the mystery and allow the scooters on the road. If no bike lanes are available, scooters can use the far right lanes if the speed limit is below 30 mph.

more scooters lyft 5pkg frame 235 Electric Scooters Now Allowed In Denver Bike Lanes With Certain Rules

(credit: CBS)

If the speed limit is faster than 30 mph, the scooters are allowed back on the sidewalks.

