DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council voted Monday night to allow electric, dockless scooters to share the road with drivers and bicyclists. For the last several months, there’s been a heap of confusion about where the scooters are allowed to be.

The changes clarify the mystery and allow the scooters on the road. If no bike lanes are available, scooters can use the far right lanes if the speed limit is below 30 mph.

If the speed limit is faster than 30 mph, the scooters are allowed back on the sidewalks.