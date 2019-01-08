  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Karen Morfitt
Filed Under:Dinosaur Ridge, Green Mountain Water and Sanitation District, Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It is a part of Colorado neighbors have been working for years to protect. People living near Dinosaur Ridge in Jefferson County have been fighting to minimize changes to the area.

dinosaur ridge 10pkg.transfer frame 960 Dinosaur Ridge Neighbors Keep Up Fight Against Developers

(credit: CBS)

On Tuesday night that fight continued. Residents are worried about development plans for the area near C-470 and Alameda Parkway. The area is still zoned for commercial use, and developers are ready to build, but they need utilities and want their own.

dinosaur ridge 10pkg.transfer frame 0 Dinosaur Ridge Neighbors Keep Up Fight Against Developers

(credit: CBS)

“The biggest issue is protecting that area,” Eric Brown, founder of the Dinosaur Ridge neighbor’s group said.

That topic led to standing room only at the Green Mountain Water and Sanitation District board meeting Tuesday night.

dinosaur ridge 10pkg.transfer frame 330 Dinosaur Ridge Neighbors Keep Up Fight Against Developers

(credit: CBS)

“If you do not start fighting for the things you believe in from the beginning, at the end you realize you did not accomplish what you want to do,” one resident said.

The latest fight comes down to control over sewer services. An attorney for the developers say they got the okay from Lakewood to form their own private sanitation district.

dinosaur ridge 10pkg.transfer frame 420 Dinosaur Ridge Neighbors Keep Up Fight Against Developers

(credit: CBS)

“It is something that is permitted by the service plan,” he argued in front of the board.

The other side, which includes three newly elected members to the Green Mountain Water and Sanitation Distirct Board, question whether that’s true. Residents with knowledge on the issue are sharing their concerns and hoping to stop the agreement from moving forward.

dinosaur ridge 10pkg.transfer frame 120 Dinosaur Ridge Neighbors Keep Up Fight Against Developers

(credit: CBS)

“To say this is in the interest of Green Mountain customers is very presumptuous, I think we should be allowed to have input in this decision,” one resident said.

While most understand that development of some kind is inevitable, Brown says they want to make sure it’s done responsibly.

“Get something positive over there, something reflective of the community, and the lifestyle that we value here,” he said.

Late Tuesday night, the pre-existing agreement for a separate sanitation district was suspended.

Karen Morfitt

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s