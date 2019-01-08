JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It is a part of Colorado neighbors have been working for years to protect. People living near Dinosaur Ridge in Jefferson County have been fighting to minimize changes to the area.

On Tuesday night that fight continued. Residents are worried about development plans for the area near C-470 and Alameda Parkway. The area is still zoned for commercial use, and developers are ready to build, but they need utilities and want their own.

“The biggest issue is protecting that area,” Eric Brown, founder of the Dinosaur Ridge neighbor’s group said.

That topic led to standing room only at the Green Mountain Water and Sanitation District board meeting Tuesday night.

“If you do not start fighting for the things you believe in from the beginning, at the end you realize you did not accomplish what you want to do,” one resident said.

The latest fight comes down to control over sewer services. An attorney for the developers say they got the okay from Lakewood to form their own private sanitation district.

“It is something that is permitted by the service plan,” he argued in front of the board.

The other side, which includes three newly elected members to the Green Mountain Water and Sanitation Distirct Board, question whether that’s true. Residents with knowledge on the issue are sharing their concerns and hoping to stop the agreement from moving forward.

“To say this is in the interest of Green Mountain customers is very presumptuous, I think we should be allowed to have input in this decision,” one resident said.

While most understand that development of some kind is inevitable, Brown says they want to make sure it’s done responsibly.

“Get something positive over there, something reflective of the community, and the lifestyle that we value here,” he said.

Late Tuesday night, the pre-existing agreement for a separate sanitation district was suspended.