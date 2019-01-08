DENVER (CBS4) – Over 500 companies will pack the Colorado Convention Center at this year’s Denver International Sportsmen’s Expo. There will be a wide spread of fishing and hunting products, expert presentations and a variety of informational booths. The annual convention in Denver starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The cost is $16 for an adult ticket, admission is free for veterans and kids 15 and under. Parking will be available at the Convention Center parking garage for $5, but there will also be (***free parking???**) and shuttles from Coors Field to the Convention Center for those who park at at Park Avenue and Wazee Street.

When the doors open (each day????) at 10 a.m., outdoor enthusiasts from all over Colorado will be able to to enjoy dozens of seminars, contests and hands-on demonstrations meant to educate and inspire.

Here’s what you’ll find at the Expo:

CBS4 Chevy Mobile Weather Lab: The latest CBS4 Chevy Mobile Weather Lab will be on display for people to come by and check out. See how this Chevy Suburban is equipped with the latest technology to track and cover Colorado’s changing weather.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Youth Fair: Young sportsmen and women will get to enjoy live raptor demonstrations, a catch-and-release fishing pond and a mini off-road racetrack in an area of the expo sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. After checking out the boat safety booth, where kids will be able to decorate their own T-shirt and meet Talon the Boating Safety mascot, they can learn more about careers in wildlife and nature conservation from actual park rangers and wildlife officers. Families will also have the chance to explore amazing wildlife species while taking a trek down the indoor nature trail.

Seminars: The Denver International Sportsmen’s Expo will feature dozens of outdoor experts who will be sharing their experiences. Those seeking new tips to add to their fishing or hunting repertoires will be able to learn from local and regional instructors at one of the free theaters.

Shopping: The expo will also be hosting a large face-to-face outdoor marketplace full of products and deals for every outdoor activity you can imagine. You’ll be able to find the perfect gear, plan a cabin stay in the mountains, or even schedule yourself a safari adventure.

Demonstrations: At the demonstrations hosted at the expo, you’ll be able to try-on the latest gadgets and gear, interact with live animals, learn more about conservation efforts and even take part in activities ranging from archery experience, sporting dogs and a fly fishing pavilion.

Contests – You’ll be able to take part in contests featuring huge prizes. Enter to win Chad’s Tackle Treasure Chest at the Ford Demo Tank Thursday – Saturday and Chad LaChance will draw the winner of nearly $2,000 in gear. Compete in the Elk Calling Contest on Saturday and win $2,000 in cash prizes and possibly qualify for RMEF’s World Elk Calling Championships or take a shot at Fit 4 The Hunt Throwdown on Sunday and show off your archery skills.

The International Sportsmen’s Expo has something for all outdoor enthusiasts and you’ll have plenty of time to check it all out at this four-day event.