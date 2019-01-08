DENVER (AP) — Activists say they have collected more than 8,000 ballot petition signatures for an initiative that would make Denver the first U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms. The Denver Post reports the group Decriminalize Denver turned in ballot petitions Monday, giving the Denver Elections Division nearly a month to verify each signature.

The city requires 4,726 verified signatures from registered Denver voters to the get the initiative on the ballot in May.

“The Denver Psilocybin Mushroom Decriminalization Initiative will decriminalize the adult possession, use, and propagation of ‘magic mushrooms’ in Denver,” Decriminalize Denver states on their Facebook page . “Join us at the polls on May 07, 2019!”

The initiative would make the use and possession of psilocybin mushrooms by adults 21 and older the lowest law-enforcement priority and prevent the city from using resources to impose penalties. It would also establish a “psilocybin mushroom police review panel to assess and report on the effects of the ordinance.”

The group’s strategy echoes the moves in Denver to decriminalize marijuana before it was legalized statewide in 2012.

