  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Decriminalize Denver, Denver, Mushrooms, Psilocybin, Psychedelic Mushrooms

DENVER (AP) — Activists say they have collected more than 8,000 ballot petition signatures for an initiative that would make Denver the first U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms. The Denver Post reports the group Decriminalize Denver turned in ballot petitions Monday, giving the Denver Elections Division nearly a month to verify each signature.

gettyimages 53251899 Decriminalizing Magic Mushrooms In Denver: Activists Say They Have Enough Signatures To Get Initiative On Ballot

Magic Mushrooms sit in a fridge (credit: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

The city requires 4,726 verified signatures from registered Denver voters to the get the initiative on the ballot in May.

“The Denver Psilocybin Mushroom Decriminalization Initiative will decriminalize the adult possession, use, and propagation of ‘magic mushrooms’ in Denver,” Decriminalize Denver states on their Facebook page. “Join us at the polls on May 07, 2019!”

The initiative would make the use and possession of psilocybin mushrooms by adults 21 and older the lowest law-enforcement priority and prevent the city from using resources to impose penalties. It would also establish a “psilocybin mushroom police review panel to assess and report on the effects of the ordinance.”

The group’s strategy echoes the moves in Denver to decriminalize marijuana before it was legalized statewide in 2012.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s