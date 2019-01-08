DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday night, President Donald Trump addressed the American public in his first prime-time speech from the White House. He did not declare a national emergency, but said there is a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The president and Congress have been unable to agree to a budget which Trump wants to include funding for his campaign promise of a border wall. The disagreement lead to a government shutdown stretching into its third week. It’s on track to become the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Some lawmakers representing Colorado on Capitol Hill responded to the president’s remarks, including Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet.

The #TrumpSpeech tonight showed @realDonaldTrump is willing to go to any length to get his ineffective wall, even at the expense of American workers and families. This shutdown is ridiculous. We must reopen the government. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) January 9, 2019

Cory Gardner, Colorado’s Republican senator, has not issued a statement.

Newly-elected congressional leaders, like Democratic Rep. Jason Crow who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, sounded off.

“America is not a nation built on fear. The community I represent is made stronger by its immigrants and more vibrant because of its diversity. I will never stand silent when anyone, including President Trump, vilifies certain communities and attempts to divide us as a community. I will simply not tolerate fear mongering as a bargaining tool. I believe in smart, effective border security, but I will not waste billions of taxpayer money on an expensive and ineffective border wall. Tonight, President Trump proved once again that he is unwilling to recognize the facts on the ground and negotiate in good faith. Let’s open our government, quit the political games, and return to doing the business of the people.”

Congressman Joe Neguse, a Democrat elected to Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, offered this statement:

“President Trump’s address tonight was based on fear, not facts. This administration’s demonization of immigrants most stop. There can be no dispute that the President has manufactured a crisis and is now holding our government hostage—forcing over 800,000 federal workers to go without pay and leaving government agencies unable to plan ahead. Put simply, enough is enough. It’s long past time for Senate Republicans and the President to end this reckless shutdown and re-open the government.”

Congresswoman Diana Degette, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, released this statement:

“We need to end this shutdown immediately and stop causing real harm to so many hardworking families. Like so many of my Democratic colleagues, I support finding ways to better secure our borders, but let’s have a real conversation about it – one that’s based in evidence instead of fear mongering. Let’s find ways to work together to find real solutions to some of the very real problems facing our country, instead of prolonging this ridiculous stalemate over a ridiculous border wall.”

