DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday is inauguration day in Colorado. And compared to the last time a new governor was sworn in, Gov.-elect Jared Polis will be treated to a beautiful Colorado winter day.

When John Hickenlooper was was sworn as the 42nd governor of Colorado on Jan. 11, 2011 everyone who watched him make a walk from the Denver City and County Building to the Colorado State Capitol was shivering with a temperature near 10°.

Jared Polis will be much luckier on Tuesday with temperatures nearly 40 degrees warmer to 2011. When Polis makes his inaugural address around noon (the event starts at 11 a.m.) the temperature in the downtown area will be near 50°.

With the exception of the Western Slope, most of Colorado will enjoy slightly above normal temperatures on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies and much less wind compared to Monday.