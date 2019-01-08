  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Governor, Jared Polis

DENVER (CBS4/AP) – Security is tight for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Jared Polis Tuesday morning outside Colorado’s Capitol. The Democrat succeeds Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Denver mayor, petroleum geologist and beer pub entrepreneur who served the maximum two terms.

Polis’s overwhelming election victory and his party’s consolidation of legislative control promise ambitious changes to energy regulation, health care and state-funded early childhood education.

jared polis Security Tight For Colorado Inauguration Of Jared Polis

(credit: CBS)

Polis is a wealthy tech and education entrepreneur and former five-term congressman from Boulder. He trounced then-state treasurer Walker Stapleton in November and became the nation’s first openly gay governor. That played no role in the campaign, with health care and President Donald Trump the top issues for Colorado voters.

govs race 6pkg transfer frame 434 Security Tight For Colorado Inauguration Of Jared Polis

Jared Polis (credit: CBS)

Tuesday’s inauguration is being celebrated by LGBTQ advocates nationwide.

RELATED: Inauguration Weather: Much Warmer For Polis Than It Was For Hickenlooper | Gov.-Elect’s Promise Of Full-Day Kindergarten Not A Done Deal

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s