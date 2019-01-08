DENVER (CBS4/AP) – Security is tight for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Jared Polis Tuesday morning outside Colorado’s Capitol. The Democrat succeeds Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Denver mayor, petroleum geologist and beer pub entrepreneur who served the maximum two terms.

Polis’s overwhelming election victory and his party’s consolidation of legislative control promise ambitious changes to energy regulation, health care and state-funded early childhood education.

Polis is a wealthy tech and education entrepreneur and former five-term congressman from Boulder. He trounced then-state treasurer Walker Stapleton in November and became the nation’s first openly gay governor. That played no role in the campaign, with health care and President Donald Trump the top issues for Colorado voters.

Tuesday’s inauguration is being celebrated by LGBTQ advocates nationwide.

