BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was found unconscious on a run at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Summit County sheriff’s officials say the man, whose name has not been released, was found Monday afternoon. It does not appear that he crashed into anything while skiing.

skis Skier, 71, Dies At Breckenridge; No Apparent Crash

(credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The county coroner will determine the cause of death.

No other information was released.

