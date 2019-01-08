BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was found unconscious on a run at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Summit County sheriff’s officials say the man, whose name has not been released, was found Monday afternoon. It does not appear that he crashed into anything while skiing.

The county coroner will determine the cause of death.

No other information was released.

