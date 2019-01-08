DENVER (CBS4) – With the weather cooling off, it’s a great time to find a few great activities that the kids can enjoy indoors. If you’ve never explored the world of laser tag with your kids, then you may be missing out on one of the best family activities in town. Both parents and kids will have a blast running through these sci-fi arenas as you shoot down your opponent and fight for victory. Not only is laser tag a fun, competitive sport, but it’s also a great way to include a little fitness in your day without realizing you are actually getting an aerobic workout. Here are a few great places to try laser tag in the Denver area.

Laser Quest

8988 E. Hampden Ave.

Denver, CO 80231

www.laserquest.com

Laser Quest may be one of the most popular spots in town for a game of laser tag. This fun location on East Hampden has a multi-level playing arena and is perfect for birthday parties for kids, adults and teenagers. Really, everyone can have a blast playing a friendly game of laser tag here. Even if you are planning a corporate team building event, a game of laser tag is the perfect way to get the whole group involved. The multi-level maze also has lots of special effects, fog, music and professional lighting to really add to the whole experience. There is also food on location or you can bring in your own munchies to enjoy after your game.

American Paintball Coliseum

4100 Grape St.

Denver, CO 80216

www.americanpaintballcoliseum.com

The American Paintball Coliseum may be known for insane games of paintball, however you can also play laser tag here, it attaches lasers right to the paintball guns. The benefit here is that you get all of the realistic weight, recoil and feel of a paintball gun without the sting or mess of a paintball. Laser tag is offered in the indoor field only, but you can always play a game of laser tag indoors and then head outdoors to a game of paintball when you are done. If you have wanted to try paintball, but you’re afraid of the mess, this is a great way to get used to the feel of the guns before you dive into the world of paint.

GameWorks

7950 Northfield Blvd.

Denver, CO 80238

www.gameworks.com

Fashioned after the ever-popular G Force combat game, GameWorks Denver is also home to the largest, split-level laser tag arena in the Front Range. Stocked with 24 phasers, the 5,500 sq. ft. arena offers teams more than 25 different game options packed into 15-minute sessions. Along with their laser tag arena, they also house over 160 games and 210 player stations, and is home to Colorado’s only eSports LAN gaming zone! This family-friendly entertainment and dining complex is open 365 days a year and is open until midnight on Friday and Saturdays.

Conflict Colorado

355 S Teller St.

Lakewood, CO 80226

www.conflictcolorado.com

Conflict Colorado is laser tag in a way you’ve never experienced before. As opposed to the classic lasers in a dark room, they utilize military grade laser weapons in various simulated outdoor missions. With a variety of weapons and scenarios to choose from, this is quickly becoming popular with company team building, birthday parties, and other special events. This is a great way to build teamwork and practice your strategic and tactical skills.

Boondocks Food & Fun Center

11425 Community Center Drive

Northglenn, CO 80233

www.boondocks.com

Another great place to spend several hours having fun as a family is at Boondocks Food and Fun Center. The laser tag here is very affordable and you’ll find a great arena with nine-foot-tall padded pillars for great hiding and attacking positions. The arena itself is full of brightly colored obstacles, lots of sci-fi fun and offers lots of space for several players at a time. Then, stick around and go bowling, hit the arcade, play a few rounds of miniature golf, enjoy the bumper boats, try the go karts and much more. There are a ton of fun ways to spend some time at Boondocks Fun and Food Center, so make sure you plan on spending the whole day here, because you won’t want to leave.

The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2014 and was written by Deborah Flomberg at Examiner.