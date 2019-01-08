  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police officials say an unknown number of suspects were involved in a hit-and-run in downtown Denver on Tuesday afternoon. The suspects involved have not been caught.

Details are limited, but police say officers tried stopping a vehicle near 21st and Blake Streets — right outside Coors Field. Police officials say the car was reported stolen.

Officers say the suspects took off in the car and hit two other vehicles, one of which was a Denver police unit. No one was hurt.

The suspects got away, and descriptions have not been released.

