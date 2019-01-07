DENVER (CBS4) – Strong wind managed to push a Southwest Airlines plane into some ground equipment at Denver International Airport on Monday. Airline officials say the flight crew was experiencing gusty winds which prompted extra precautions.

The flight just landed at DIA from Baltimore, Southwest officials told CBS4. They also say passengers were in the process of deplaning.

The plane was parked at a gate when it slid into the equipment. No one was hurt. It’s unclear if the collision caused any delays.

National Weather Service officials in Boulder said people should expect dangerous cross winds on all north and south roadways, Interstates 25 and 76 through Monday night.