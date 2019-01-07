  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The newest superintendent for Denver Public Schools started her first day on the job Monday. Susana Cordova stopped by Barnum Elementary School as students returned for the spring semester.

Cordova was once a student at Barnum Elementary. She replaces Tom Boasberg who left the post after a decade.

Cordova says some of her first priorities will be to embrace the district’s large diversity and help teachers negotiate a new deal.

“Our teachers are our most important assets in the districts, and we want to make sure we find ourselves in a good place to pay the teachers what they deserve,” she said.

Cordova started teaching in 1989 and later became a principal before moving onto district leadership roles.

Various leaders, including Mayor Michael Hancock and former mayors Wellington Webb and Federico Pena were on hand for the event.

