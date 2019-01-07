  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Jeff Todd
Filed Under:Bodywork for Liberation, International Massage Association, Jonathan Grassi, Lafayette, World Massage Championships

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – When you get Jonathan Grassi talking about his art form he’ll start using terms like “dynamic moves” and “sematic transformational aspect.” It’s a dedication to learning massage techniques that helped him become the third best massage therapist in the world.

lafayette massage therapist 10pkg.transfer frame 1006 Coloradan Takes Bronze At International Massage Championships

Jonathan Grassi (credit: CBS)

“I want to deliver the best service I can to my clients and training. At this point I have 4 times the training of an average massage therapist. That’s why I’m able to do what I do and get results in my practice from my clients,” said Grassi.

lafayette massage therapist 10pkg.transfer frame 366 Coloradan Takes Bronze At International Massage Championships

(credit: Jonathan Grassi)

He’s called Colorado home for more than a decade and came to the Boulder area to learn from some of the best teachers in the country.

“The training I received here allowed me to go there and get a win,” he said.

lafayette massage therapist 10pkg.transfer frame 1633 Coloradan Takes Bronze At International Massage Championships

(credit: CBS)

Last year, Grassi traveled to Denmark for the World Massage Championships run by the International Massage Association. He won a bronze medal in the freestyle competitions, beating out more than 75 other people.

lafayette massage therapist 10pkg.transfer frame 1696 Coloradan Takes Bronze At International Massage Championships

(credit: CBS)

“It was two days of full-on excitement,” Grassi said. “They’re asking your clients, ‘How was that experience for you?’ They’re comparing your work to other therapists and other rounds. Massage has a lot of subjectivity to it so that’s also part of why they want to do so much evaluation.”

Grassi is a phenomenal Touch Master and uses a mix of massage techniques with stretching to provide a unique experience.

“To see everything that’s available in the world of massage helps me be a better practitioner. It’s also really cool to work on people who are so experienced. It’s also a lot of networking and you get to receive body work,” he said. “The best massage therapists in the world were there and for me to receive this accolade is just like, really touching.”

lafayette massage therapist 10pkg.transfer frame 614 Coloradan Takes Bronze At International Massage Championships

(credit: Jonathan Grassi)

Grassi has traveled for massage before. He and a partner have spent time doing medical relief work for vulnerable people in Nepal. An experience that reiterated how body work can influence people.

“Body work is so personal. It’s such an intimate connection. That touch is a fundamental aspect of human connection and because of that; it’s so capable of producing transformation,” he said.

Now that word is out about his accomplishment, he’s booked for months at the Inner Ocean Center for Healing. Next month he’ll begin teaching his techniques to other massage therapists.

LINK: Bodywork For Liberation

Jeff Todd

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s