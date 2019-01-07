LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – When you get Jonathan Grassi talking about his art form he’ll start using terms like “dynamic moves” and “sematic transformational aspect.” It’s a dedication to learning massage techniques that helped him become the third best massage therapist in the world.

“I want to deliver the best service I can to my clients and training. At this point I have 4 times the training of an average massage therapist. That’s why I’m able to do what I do and get results in my practice from my clients,” said Grassi.

He’s called Colorado home for more than a decade and came to the Boulder area to learn from some of the best teachers in the country.

“The training I received here allowed me to go there and get a win,” he said.

Last year, Grassi traveled to Denmark for the World Massage Championships run by the International Massage Association. He won a bronze medal in the freestyle competitions, beating out more than 75 other people.

“It was two days of full-on excitement,” Grassi said. “They’re asking your clients, ‘How was that experience for you?’ They’re comparing your work to other therapists and other rounds. Massage has a lot of subjectivity to it so that’s also part of why they want to do so much evaluation.”

Grassi is a phenomenal Touch Master and uses a mix of massage techniques with stretching to provide a unique experience.

“To see everything that’s available in the world of massage helps me be a better practitioner. It’s also really cool to work on people who are so experienced. It’s also a lot of networking and you get to receive body work,” he said. “The best massage therapists in the world were there and for me to receive this accolade is just like, really touching.”

Grassi has traveled for massage before. He and a partner have spent time doing medical relief work for vulnerable people in Nepal. An experience that reiterated how body work can influence people.

“Body work is so personal. It’s such an intimate connection. That touch is a fundamental aspect of human connection and because of that; it’s so capable of producing transformation,” he said.

Now that word is out about his accomplishment, he’s booked for months at the Inner Ocean Center for Healing. Next month he’ll begin teaching his techniques to other massage therapists.

